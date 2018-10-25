Man and woman facing several charges including possession of stolen property

A man pulled over in a stolen U-Haul truck along with a woman driving another vehicle near Pense, Sask. on Tuesday are facing charges that include possession of counterfeit money and possession of stolen property.

Cameron Boychuk, 37, and Druscilla Crate, 31, were arrested and charged during a “slow to 60 km” project along Highway 1 conducted by Sask Highway Patrol, Regina Police Service, RCMP traffic members and White Butte Detachment.

The driver of the U-Haul, Boychuk, was stopped when an automated license plate reader alerted police that the vehicle was reported stolen from Winnipeg.

While the police were conducting the stop, another vehicle pulled up behind the U-Haul and the driver, Crate, identified herself as travelling with Boychuk.

Searches were conducted in both vehicles where they found several items related to falsifying identification and identity theft including counterfeit money, personal information and stolen property.

Boychuk is also facing charges of possession of personal mail, failing to comply with recognizance and driving while disqualified. Crate faces additional charges of identity fraud, obstructing a peace officer and possession of personal mail.

Both accused will make their next appearance in provincial court on Friday.