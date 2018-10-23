Human remains found at crashed SUV in rural Saskatchewan

Esterhazy RCMP said human remains were recently found at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on an isolated, rural property near Bangor, Sask.

Police were told of the crash Oct. 22.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle went through a T-intersection on a gravel road and into dense bush.

The SUV was not immediately visible from the remote road and had significant damage.

One deceased person was found at the scene. The identity and gender of the individual have not yet been determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

RCMP said there is nothing to indicate the death is suspicious in nature.

This investigation is ongoing with assistance from forensic identification, traffic reconstruction and the major crimes unit.

Bangor is roughly 175 kilometres east of Regina.