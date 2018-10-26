Missing women, Ruby Barnes, remains found in Bangor, SK

Human remains found in a forested area near Bangor, Sask on Oct. 22 are that of missing person Ruby Barnes.

Barnes, 64, was last seen at a business on the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle, Sask on June 18.

The autopsy confirmed, from dental records, that the remains are of Barnes.

The family has been notified. No foul play is suspected and the death is considered non-suspicious.