October 15, 2018 12:01 pm

Body of missing Saskatchewan man found by searchers

The body of Travis MacDonald was found Sunday afternoon by a search group organized by his family.

The search for a missing Stony Rapids, Sask., man has come to a tragic end.

Travis MacDonald, 24, was reported missing after he was last seen early in the morning on Oct. 8 while heading north on Highway 11 towards Prince Albert.

His truck was found near the northern Saskatchewan city the same day.

MacDonald’s body was found Sunday afternoon by a search group organized by his family.

Prince Albert RCMP have not released a cause of death and said no further details will be released at this time as they continue to investigate.

