Man charged with murder in Saskatchewan cold case

A murder charge has been made in a Saskatchewan cold case.

Katelyn Marie Noble was last seen on Aug. 27, 2007 in the Radisson, Sask., area.

She was 15 at the time of her disappearance.

On Tuesday, the RCMP Saskatchewan major crimes historical case unit arrested Eduard Viktorovit Baranec and charged him with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body.

Baranec, 41, is currently serving a life sentence in the 2007 death of a B.C. woman.

READ MORE: Man with possible Sask. connection charged in B.C. murder

RCMP are not releasing many details into what led up to the arrest of Baranec now that the case is before the court.

In a statement, the RCMP said the investigation into Noble’s death was extensive and complex, and spanned the country from Ontario to B.C.

“It has been a long and stressful period for her family and today, investigators hope these developments begin to provide Katelyn’s family with some measure of comfort.”

Baranec is scheduled to appear by video Wednesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.