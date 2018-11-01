Crime
November 1, 2018 3:48 pm

Man shot in foot during Prince Albert, Sask. robbery

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police said a man who was shot in the foot during a robbery made his way to hospital for treatment.

File / Global News
A A

A man who was shot in the foot told Prince Albert police it happened when he was being robbed.

Police said they were called to Victoria Hospital early Wednesday morning after the man went there for treatment.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle crashes after running over stop sticks: Saskatoon police


Story continues below

The man alleged he was at a house party the previous evening with three other people when he was robbed of his cellphone and money, and then shot by another man, according to the police report.

Officers said they pulled over a cab later in the morning, arrested three people, and seized two rifles.

READ MORE: Blood Tribe woman heartbroken after custom jingle dresses stolen in Saskatoon

A 30-year-old Saskatoon man is facing 16 firearms-related charges along with using a firearm in a robbery, aggravated assault, and breach of probation.

A 32-year-old Prince Albert woman and a 25-year-old Saskatoon woman are each facing 14 firearms-related charges.

The Prince Albert woman is also facing using a firearm in a robbery, and aggravated assault charges.

They were scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Shooting
Prince Albert Robbery
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Prince Albert Shooting
Robbery
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News