Man shot in foot during Prince Albert, Sask. robbery

A man who was shot in the foot told Prince Albert police it happened when he was being robbed.

Police said they were called to Victoria Hospital early Wednesday morning after the man went there for treatment.

The man alleged he was at a house party the previous evening with three other people when he was robbed of his cellphone and money, and then shot by another man, according to the police report.

Officers said they pulled over a cab later in the morning, arrested three people, and seized two rifles.

A 30-year-old Saskatoon man is facing 16 firearms-related charges along with using a firearm in a robbery, aggravated assault, and breach of probation.

A 32-year-old Prince Albert woman and a 25-year-old Saskatoon woman are each facing 14 firearms-related charges.

The Prince Albert woman is also facing using a firearm in a robbery, and aggravated assault charges.

They were scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.