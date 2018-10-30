Man facing gun, marijuana trafficking charges in Onion Lake

Saskatchewan RCMP said a 42-year-old man is facing charges after a disturbance was reported on Onion Lake First Nation this past weekend.
Officers were called on Oct. 28 to a home for a report of a gun being fired.
A loaded gun was seized as part of the investigation.
Additionally, Onion Lake RCMP discovered 28 grams of marijuana, scales, $200 cash and small baggies consistent with drug trafficking.
Mervin Curtis Harper is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
He is expected to appear next in Onion Lake provincial court on Nov. 11.
