Man facing gun, marijuana trafficking charges in Onion Lake

A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Onion Lake RCMP were called about a reported gunshot this past weekend.

Saskatchewan RCMP said a 42-year-old man is facing charges after a disturbance was reported on Onion Lake First Nation this past weekend.

Officers were called on Oct. 28 to a home for a report of a gun being fired.

A loaded gun was seized as part of the investigation.

Additionally, Onion Lake RCMP discovered 28 grams of marijuana, scales, $200 cash and small baggies consistent with drug trafficking.

Mervin Curtis Harper is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

He is expected to appear next in Onion Lake provincial court on Nov. 11.

Global News