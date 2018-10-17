Shots fired at home in Deschambault Lake, Sask.
Two men have been charged after shots were fired at a home in northern Saskatchewan.
RCMP said they went to a home in Deschambault Lake early Tuesday morning after a caller reported shots fired.
Two bullet holes were found in the home by officers, according to a police statement.
No injuries were reported and police said everyone inside the home were removed to ensure their safety.
Two men were located and taken into custody.
Simon Mathias Sewap, 39, and Kevin Scott Sewap, 28, are each facing eight weapons-related charges.
They remain in custody and will appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.
Deschambault Lake is roughly 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
