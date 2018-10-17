Police dog bites alleged Saskatoon truck thief

An alleged truck thief is in Saskatoon police custody after the owner spotted his vehicle driven in the city.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the 400-block of Fairmont Drive early Tuesday evening after getting a call from a person stating they were following their stolen truck.

A member of the canine unit said they found the Chevrolet Silverado as it was parked and watched the driver get out.

Police said the man fled through the parking lot but was caught by a police dog.

The driver was injured while resisting arrest and had to be taken to hospital for treatment of a dog bite, according to a police statement.

Police said the Quebec man had numerous vehicle keys, including homemade keys, and was in possession of break and enter tools.

The 25-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property and possession of break and enter tools.