Woman threatened, taken against her will in Hanley, Sask. area

A man is facing a number of charges after a woman said she was threatened and taken against her will in the Hanley, Sask. area.

Members of the Saskatoon RCMP detachment called to the area early Sunday morning learned the woman had been taken by a man on an ATV.

Mounties located the ATV, but said the driver refused to stop. They did not give chase due to the potential risk to the woman.

They eventually found her walking along a rural road.

Officers were told she escaped when the ATV rolled, and the suspect had been injured.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police located the ATV, but not the driver. A police dog tracked the suspect to an empty railcar where he was arrested.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old Wakaw-area man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering death threats, failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and breach of probation.

His name was not released by police to protect the identity of the victim.

He is scheduled to appear Oct. 17 in Saskatoon provincial court depending on his recovery.