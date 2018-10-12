Arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. shooting death

A man wanted in Prince Albert, Sask., on a second-degree murder charge is now in police custody.

Tyrone Nontell, 32, was arrested during a traffic stop just after 6:30 a.m. CT on Oct. 11.

He was wanted in the shooting death of Tyrell Bird, who was shot in the face on the evening of June 28.

He died on July 2 in a Saskatoon hospital.

It was the first homicide of 2018 in Prince Albert.

Police said at the time they believed the shooting was not random.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nontell on Sept. 7.

He will appear Friday in Prince Albert provincial court.