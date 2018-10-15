Sask. RCMP officer recognizes high driver, charges White Bear First Nation man
A 41-year-old man from White Bear First Nation is facing charges that include impaired driving after being pulled over by RCMP last week.
A complaint was called into Carlyle RCMP at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday about a possible drug-impaired driver.
A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) RCMP member pulled over Lindsay Cote near Arcola where he was given a drug test.
The results supported an impaired driving charge. Police also searched the vehicle and confiscated an illegally altered firearm believed to be stolen.
Other charges against Cote include unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and breach of probation.
Cote appeared in Estevan provincial court on Monday.
