Canada
October 15, 2018 2:40 pm
Updated: October 15, 2018 3:20 pm

Sask. RCMP officer recognizes high driver, charges White Bear First Nation man

By Online Producer  Global News

A 41-year-old man from White Bear Frist Nation has been charged with impaired driving by an RCMP officer who is trained in recognizing whether someone is high on drugs.

File / Global News
A A

A 41-year-old man from White Bear First Nation is facing charges that include impaired driving after being pulled over by RCMP last week.

A complaint was called into Carlyle RCMP at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday about a possible drug-impaired driver.

READ MORE: Police seize cocaine and cash in Weyburn, Sask.

A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) RCMP member pulled over Lindsay Cote near Arcola where he was given a drug test.

The results supported an impaired driving charge. Police also searched the vehicle and confiscated an illegally altered firearm believed to be stolen.

READ MORE: Regina police lay 70 charges against six people in drug trafficking investigation

Other charges against Cote include unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and breach of probation.

Cote appeared in Estevan provincial court on Monday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arcola
Cannabis
charged
Impaired Driving
Mounties
RCMP
RCMP Officer
Saskatchewan
White Bear First Nation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News