October 14, 2018 2:43 pm

Saskatoon man in hospital after being stabbed in stomach

By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a call of a man suffering from a stab wound to his stomach early Sunday morning.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A Saskatoon man is in serious condition after being assaulted with a weapon early Sunday morning.

At around 1:37 a.m., the Saskatoon Police Service responded to a call of a man suffering from a stab wound to his stomach.

The 34-year-old was taken to Royal University Hospital by Medavie ambulance.

Police believe the victim knew the suspect involved in the stabbing.

The incident is being investigated by the Targeted Enforcement Unit.

