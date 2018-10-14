Saskatoon man in hospital after being stabbed in stomach
A A
A Saskatoon man is in serious condition after being assaulted with a weapon early Sunday morning.
At around 1:37 a.m., the Saskatoon Police Service responded to a call of a man suffering from a stab wound to his stomach.
READ MORE: Convenience store employee injured in Saskatoon robbery
The 34-year-old was taken to Royal University Hospital by Medavie ambulance.
Police believe the victim knew the suspect involved in the stabbing.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police called to hoax hostage situation in city’s east end
The incident is being investigated by the Targeted Enforcement Unit.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.