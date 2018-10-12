Crime
October 12, 2018 5:28 pm

Man facing charge of uttering threats after robbery in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

A 37-year-old man is facing charges after a robbery at a store in Prince Albert, Sask.


Prince Albert police said a 37-year-old man is facing charges after a robbery at a store Thursday.

Officers were called to the theft in the 800-block of 15th Street East at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 11.

A security guard reportedly tried to stop a man who left the store with stolen merchandise. The suspect threatened harm with a knife, then fled on a bike.

Police located and arrested the man a short distance away.

The man, from Montreal Lake, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and stealing merchandise under $5,000.

He is expected to appear in Prince Albert provincial court Friday.

