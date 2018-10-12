Man facing charge of uttering threats after robbery in Prince Albert, Sask.
Prince Albert police said a 37-year-old man is facing charges after a robbery at a store Thursday.
Officers were called to the theft in the 800-block of 15th Street East at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 11.
READ MORE: Boys facing charges after sawed-off rifle seized in Prince Albert, Sask.
A security guard reportedly tried to stop a man who left the store with stolen merchandise. The suspect threatened harm with a knife, then fled on a bike.
Police located and arrested the man a short distance away.
The man, from Montreal Lake, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and stealing merchandise under $5,000.
He is expected to appear in Prince Albert provincial court Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.