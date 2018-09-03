Cyclist charged after Prince Albert police seize short-handled axe

Prince Albert police say a cyclist has been charged after a short-handled axe was seized over the long weekend.

The weapons complaint came in at 9:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 1.

Police said they approached a man matching the suspect description on 13th Street West, at which time he fled on a bike.

Officers utilized their vehicles to box-in the 24-year-old man, then took him into custody.

An axe with the handle cut short was found by police.

The Prince Albert man is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, and breaching a court order.

He is expected to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on Sept. 4.