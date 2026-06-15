SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. mike
    June 15, 2026 at 4:56 pm

    if they’re outside cusma how are they a violation? you want to see a violation? Canada’s explicit retaliatory tariffs on cusma goods. the USA has been following the laws while Canada has not and yet keeps ranting about rule of law. a LOONIE nation full of crazies.

  2. Wilson Wong
    June 15, 2026 at 4:16 pm

    Where is Elbows Up Carney. Oh right hiding in Europe.

    He’s promised Canadians he would have a deal in place by the end of July 2025. Huge strikeout.

  3. Dave
    June 15, 2026 at 4:01 pm

    Hard to have serious negotiations when Carney keeps insulting their President

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sectoral tariffs, not CUSMA, ‘focus’ of trade talks: Canadian envoy to U.S.

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 3:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s all going to be OK’: Canada’s ambassador to US reassures ahead of CUSMA deadline'
‘It’s all going to be OK’: Canada’s ambassador to US reassures ahead of CUSMA deadline
WATCH: Mark Wiseman, the country’s ambassador to the United States, is reassuring Canadians ahead of a July 1 deadline to review the Canada-US-Mexico (CUSMA) agreement, telling a business crowd in Toronto that “it’s all going to be OK.” Wiseman reminded Canadians that CUSMA is not set to expire for 10 years.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Trump administration’s sectoral tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and automobiles are more urgent than the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement (CUSMA) and are currently the focus of Canadian negotiators, Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Mark Wiseman said on Monday.

While most of Canada’s exports are compliant with CUSMA, and therefore exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, some sectors are subject to tariffs under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act.

“Those tariffs are the ones that are biting in terms of impact on the Canadian economy, Canadian business, Canadian workers and those sectoral tariffs are sitting outside, and are arguably in violation of, CUSMA,” Wiseman said at an event in Toronto Monday.

The sectoral tariffs are one issue Canada needs to “find a path forward on quickly,” he said.

“The focus of the negotiating team led by Minister (of Canada-U.S. Trade Dominic) LeBlanc and our chief negotiator (Janice Charette), the focus for us is trying to find a way through those sectoral 232 tariffs. That’s the issue. So, we can take a deep breath on the CUSMA review,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The July 1 deadline for a review of the trade deal is “not a cliff,” Wiseman said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have an agreement with the United States and Mexico that expires at 11.59 p.m. on June 30, 2036. We all have to keep that in mind. It is a 16-year agreement that was signed in 2020,” he said.

The July 1 date is only the start of the renewal process and not a “one-day deal,” he said.

“We’re not falling off of (a) cliff on July 1,” Wiseman said.

“Renewal of the agreement means you restart the 16-year clock. So, in effect, a renewal of agreement means you extend it from 2036 to 2042. That’s what’s up for grabs in terms of renewal. If it’s not renewed, the agreement remains in force until 2036,” he added.

Click to play video: 'CUSMA deadline ‘not a cliff,’ says ‘optimistic’ U.S.-Canada trade minister over deal'
CUSMA deadline ‘not a cliff,’ says ‘optimistic’ U.S.-Canada trade minister over deal

That is not the case with the sectoral tariffs, however.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unlike everything else under CUSMA, the default is they’re staying in place, and they are incredibly painful to wide sectors of the Canadian economy,” Wiseman said.

Earlier this month, Trump signed a proclamation amending his Section 232 national security tariffs on some aluminum, steel and copper imports, the White House said.

The proclamation lowers tariffs on some steel and aluminum derivative products, including certain types of agricultural machinery and residential heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment to 15 per cent from 25 per cent previously.

It makes mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts, subject to a 15 per cent tariff “when imported from trade deal countries that are entitled to such treatment,” the White House said in a statement.

The order also allows foreign companies to qualify for a 10 per cent tariff if “their capital equipment includes at least 85 per cent U.S. melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight.”

–with files from Associated Press

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices