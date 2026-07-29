First Nations leaders, advocates raise concern over force in Saskatchewan RCMP arrest

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A viral video showing the arrest of a 40-year-old woman in the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers is sparking concerns among First Nations leaders and advocates, who are questioning the level of force used.

In a video shared on social media, two Saskatchewan RCMP officers could be seen forcing Rose Angus to the ground and handcuffing her, shortly after one officer punched her several times in the face and the other tased her in the back.

While Angus was being handcuffed, one officer could be seen holding her down with his knee close to her neck. Later in the video, officers tell Angus to stand up, and when she does, her face is covered in blood.

Saskatchewan RCMP say officers from the Loon Lake detachment were originally responding Monday morning at around 5 a.m. to a report of a person impaired by drugs on a street in the First Nation, located around 300 km northwest of Saskatoon.

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While responding, officers found a man wanted on a warrant entering a home. Officers then arrested this man and another man after approaching the home and speaking with those inside, said the RCMP.

During the arrest of the two men, police say Angus “became confrontational” and punched two officers, before leaving the entrance area of the home.

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A second video shared on social media shows this part of the encounter, with Angus descending the stairs of a home and the officers yelling at her to “get on the ground.”

The RCMP says she was then arrested outside the home and was treated by emergency responders for minor injuries.

Following the video of the arrests circulating on social media, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, along with the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation and the Meadow Lake Tribal Council, released a joint statement on Wednesday, demanding accountability and an independent investigation into the incident.

“What we witnessed in that video is unacceptable. Our women deserve to be always treated with dignity and respect,” said Chief Melvin Mooswa of the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in a press release.

“Our community deserves answers. We deserve accountability. Most importantly, our people deserve better.”

Aaron Thomas, a former police officer with 17 years of service with The Blood Tribe Police Service in Alberta, says there were many things that upset him while watching the video of the arrest and agrees with the leaders.

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“The punches to the face, the close fist strikes to the face were excessive, as well as the tasers, especially when you have two men dealing with a female,” Thomas said.

“Once you have control and handcuffs, there’s no reason to be escalating, yelling at people and swearing at the detainee or the arrestee.”

In a statement Tuesday, the RCMP say they conducted an initial review of the incident, which included watching the body camera footage and are determining the use of force “to be reasonable.”

“Body-worn camera footage is evidence and will be presented as part of court proceedings,” the statement said.

In an update Wednesday, RCMP say they are escalating the incident to the province’s police watchdog, known as the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), for investigation, despite saying the day before they would not, given the “non-serious nature” of Angus’ injuries.

Global News has requested to see the RCMP body camera footage, but was told to contact SIRT.

In a statement to Global News, SIRT confirmed it is investigating the incident and has no further information to report at this time.

Alongside Angus, police say they arrested a 30-year-old man from Edmonton and a 28-year-old man from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, both for outstanding warrants.

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Angus now faces six charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of resisting a police officer, one count of obstructing a police officer and one count of possessing cocaine.