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Canada

Former HandyDART user says he’s not making much progress finding a solution

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 7:52 pm
1 min read
Tom Cretain says he is now housebound after his HandyDART access was cut off. View image in full screen
Tom Cretain says he is now housebound after his HandyDART access was cut off. Global News
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Tom Cretain says that since Global News started airing his story after he lost his HandyDART service of 28 years, he has been getting lots of calls, but hasn’t made much progress.

Cretain has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a special wheelchair.

He said he has now received calls from TransLink’s CEO and the company that runs HandyDART, Transdev.

“Before I spoke to Global News, nobody would talk to me above the people who get to the phones,” Cretain said.

But he’s not feeling that optimistic, he said.

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“It’s kind of up and down. One minute they seem engaging; the next minute they are not,” Cretain added.

Click to play video: 'No service from HandyDART for Surrey senior'
No service from HandyDART for Surrey senior

In an updated statement on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson from TransLink said, “Cretain’s mobility device exceeds the operating specifications of the vehicles and securement equipment currently available through HandyDART and its contracted wheelchair-accessible taxi services.”

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The organization said that it has arranged for a mobility expert to meet with Cretain later this week and that person will assess his mobility and transportation needs and help identify “safe and appropriate options for the short to medium term, including whether an independent transportation provider or another arrangement can safely meet his needs.”

TransLink said that in the longer term, they are looking at possible changes to HandyDART vehicles, equipment or operating practices that could safely accommodate Cretain’s mobility device.

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