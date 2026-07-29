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Canada

Young woman slips and dies while hiking in Kananaskis

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 8:37 pm
1 min read
Mountains reflecting off the waters of the Spray Valley Provincial Park reservoir in Kananaskis Country on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. View image in full screen
Mountains reflecting off the waters of the Spray Valley Provincial Park reservoir in Kananaskis Country on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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A woman who slipped while hiking in the Rockies west of Calgary did not survive the fall.

Canmore RCMP said they responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday to help Parks Canada rescue a fallen hiker near Mount Shark.

Police were advised that four people were completing a loop hike in the Kananaskis region, when one of the hikers lost their footing and fell.

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A woman in her 20s is confirmed to have died, RCMP said on Wednesday, adding no further details of the incident or woman’s identity would be released.

According to Alberta Parks, the mountain in Spray Valley Provincial Park is home to a 15-km, intermediate-to-advanced looped trail system.

Click to play video: 'Cleanup work underway in Kananaskis following heavy rainfall, flooding'
Cleanup work underway in Kananaskis following heavy rainfall, flooding

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