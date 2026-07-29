Young woman slips and dies while hiking in Kananaskis

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A woman who slipped while hiking in the Rockies west of Calgary did not survive the fall.

Canmore RCMP said they responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday to help Parks Canada rescue a fallen hiker near Mount Shark.

Police were advised that four people were completing a loop hike in the Kananaskis region, when one of the hikers lost their footing and fell.

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A woman in her 20s is confirmed to have died, RCMP said on Wednesday, adding no further details of the incident or woman’s identity would be released.

According to Alberta Parks, the mountain in Spray Valley Provincial Park is home to a 15-km, intermediate-to-advanced looped trail system.