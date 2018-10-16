Man with gun reported in Saskatoon school yard

Saskatoon police are on the lookout for two people after weapons were reported in a school yard on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a school in the 200-block of Avenue S South at roughly 1:15 p.m. CT.

Initial reports said one man was armed with a gun and a second man on a bike had a machete. One of the men attempted to gain entry into the school, but was unsuccessful.

The school as well as another in the 300-block of Avenue N South went into perimeter lockdown.

No arrests were reported.

Both lockdowns were lifted at roughly 2 p.m.

The suspect with the gun is described as wearing a dark bunny hug with baggy khaki pants.

The other suspect is described as wearing dark-coloured pants and a dark sweatshirt. Police said he was last seen fleeing northbound towards 22nd Street West.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.