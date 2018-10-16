Man with gun reported in Saskatoon school yard
Saskatoon police are on the lookout for two people after weapons were reported in a school yard on Tuesday.
Officers were called to a school in the 200-block of Avenue S South at roughly 1:15 p.m. CT.
Initial reports said one man was armed with a gun and a second man on a bike had a machete. One of the men attempted to gain entry into the school, but was unsuccessful.
The school as well as another in the 300-block of Avenue N South went into perimeter lockdown.
No arrests were reported.
Both lockdowns were lifted at roughly 2 p.m.
The suspect with the gun is described as wearing a dark bunny hug with baggy khaki pants.
The other suspect is described as wearing dark-coloured pants and a dark sweatshirt. Police said he was last seen fleeing northbound towards 22nd Street West.
Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
