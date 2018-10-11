Stabbing in Saskatoon leaves man with serious injuries

A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon police went to a home in the 100-block of Avenue N South just after 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call for help.
Officers found a 33-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to hospital by paramedics and police said he is in stable condition.
Members of the targeted enforcement team are investigating.
No arrests have been made.
