October 10, 2018 2:58 pm

Thanksgiving weekend keeps Saskatchewan RCMP officers busy on the road

By Online Producer  Global News

Checkstops were conducted in some of the busiest areas across the province including Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw, Highway 39 outside of Estevan and Highway 6 in Southey.

For many, Thanksgiving was a time to relax and spend time with family, but for some Saskatchewan RCMP officers, it was everything but.

Members of the RCMP were busy on the roads participating in Operation Impact, an initiative geared towards keeping Saskatchewan roads safe.

Combined Traffic Services Section recorded five alcohol-impaired charges, one drug-impaired charge, two roadside suspensions, 546 speeding tickets, 143 other moving and other non-moving tickets, nine cell phone tickets and 19 seatbelt tickets for a total of 723 charges.

Of those charges, a vehicle was clocked on Highway 1, west of White City, at a speed of 178 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. He was stopped by police and was charged with impaired driving.

Another vehicle was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. After an investigation, the driver was charged with impaired driving.

There were also 456 written warnings issued along with 56 inspection notices.

