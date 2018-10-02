MADD community leader group launched in Estevan

MADD Canada officially launched their new community leader group in Estevan Tuesday afternoon.

It is just days after the MADD Canada national board of directors approved the group at their national board meeting in Toronto on June 28.

READ MORE: MADD Canada includes marijuana use in bold new campaign

On hand for the official launch at city hall, included members of the Estevan RCMP, Estevan Police Services, Estevan Fire Rescue and EMS.

Spearheading the initiative is Estevan resident Connie Hagel, who said there was a strong need for MADD in their community.

“Impaired driving is still one of the major reasons there are deaths in Saskatchewan. In Estevan, it’s needed just as much as it’s needed in any other community,” Hagel said.

READ MORE: Sask. study looks at the impact impaired driving has on victim’s families

“We’ve got 12,000 (people) in our community and we need something other than the police to be reminding us not to drive impaired.”

The idea of a MADD presence came from the police, looking for ways to decrease the number of impaired driving incidents in the community and area.

They reached out to the community looking for volunteers.

“I thought, well, I can help out with that and started being the community leader,” Hagel said.

READ MORE: Over 400 impaired driving charges in Saskatchewan during May

“I’m a mom, I’m a grandma and I want to make sure the roads are safe for myself, my family and everyone else in this community.”

Eager to get the ball rolling, Hagel said she has a number of ideas on the go.

“I’m already talking with the police, both city and RCMP, and we are going to do some high-visibility check stops and giveaways for driving sober,” Hagel said.

READ MORE: Tougher impaired driving penalties in Saskatchewan starting Sept. 1

“We have our red ribbon launch, where people get red ribbons and make a donation. That’s their commitment to driving sober.”

Timelines on these initiatives have yet to be set in stone, but could happen as early next month.

Hagel said she’s also going to speak with different clubs around town and the Estevan Bruins to see if they can find a way to collaborate.