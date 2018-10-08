Crime
October 8, 2018 2:32 pm
Updated: October 8, 2018 2:41 pm

Pelican Lake First Nation man charged in death of family member

By The Canadian Press

Police say they were called to a home on Pelican Lake First Nation because of a reported altercation, where a man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

File / Global News
Saskatchewan police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a family member.

They say they were called to a home on Pelican Lake First Nation because of a reported altercation, where a man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say Dustin Craig Chamakese was pronounced dead, and a suspect was charged with second-degree murder.

They say the accused and the deceased are related, but did not say how.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

