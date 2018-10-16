Saskatoon police dog back on duty after biting 6-year-old girl

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) announced Tuesday a canine team is back on duty after a police dog bit a 6-year-old girl unrelated to an investigation this past summer.

Related Man tries to drown Saskatoon police dog during arrest

Officers were called to a home invasion in progress in the 100-block of Avenue L South at around 5 p.m. CT on June 9. Police received information weapons were involved and two suspects, who were described as men, fled on foot.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police dog taken off the job after biting 6-year-old girl

A canine track was initiated and while in pursuit, the dog rounded a corner of a building in the 100-block of Avenue M South and latched on to the girl. The dog was on a leash and released the girl at the handler’s command.

She was hospitalized for what police reported as non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Mother of girl bitten by Saskatoon police dog blames handler

A review of the incident found the canine team met provincial standard but suggested some modification to deployment procedures. In response, SPS said it has changed its policy and procedure for all members of its canine unit.

“We want to assure the public that our service recognizes the seriousness of the incident that occurred, and responded quickly to take the (Police Service Dog) out of active duty,” SPS deputy chief Mitch Yuzdepski said in a press release.

“We conducted a lengthy and thorough investigation which has resulted in improved procedures for all canine teams.”

Both the dog and the handler were assessed by an external agency.