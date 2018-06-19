Man tries to drown Saskatoon police dog during arrest

A man alleged to have fled from police in a stolen car is also accused of trying to drown a Saskatoon police dog.

Police attempted to stop the stolen Mercedes near the intersection of 11th Street West and Circle Drive at around 11 p.m. CT Monday.

READ MORE: 2 wanted on charges after Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP seize meth, cocaine

Officers said driver took off at a high rate of speed. The air support unit (ASU) picked up the car as it headed west out of the city on Highway 16.

RCMP were notified and were able to stop the vehicle east of Radisson by using a tire deflation device.

Police said the driver then tried to steal another vehicle before fleeing into a field.

ASU directed ground units to a slough where the suspect was located.

A police dog tried to capture him, but according to officers, the man made threats and tried repeatedly to drown the dog.

Officers entered the water to arrest the suspect, but not before a physical confrontation occurred.

READ MORE: Keys left in vehicles adding to spike in Saskatchewan vehicle thefts

He was taken to hospital for treatment of a dog bite.

The police dog was evaluated at a veterinary clinic and later released.

The 34-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, robbery, and causing unnecessary suffering to a police dog.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.