2 wanted on charges after Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP seize meth, cocaine

Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP are on the lookout for two individuals wanted on drug charges in northern Saskatchewan.

Police were originally called to a motor vehicle collision in Île-à-la-Crosse at around 7:30 a.m. CT on June 7.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred after an altercation between several individuals.

Officers seized 44.5 grams of meth, 21.5 grams of cocaine and less than 30 grams of marijuana.

Damien Scott Anderson, 26, and Jeremy Wayne Gardiner, 19, are wanted by RCMP in connection with this investigation. They are from Île-à-la-Crosse.

Both are charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of marijuana.

Anderson is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, and mischief over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP at 306-833-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Île-à-la-Crosse is approximately 430 kilometres north of Saskatoon.