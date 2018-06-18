Canada
June 18, 2018 2:31 pm

9-year-old girl seriously injured in Saskatchewan First Nation dog attack

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A nine-year-old girl was seriously injured after being bitten by two dogs on Fishing Lake First Nation.

File / Global News
A A

Two dogs were destroyed on a Saskatchewan First Nation after biting a nine-year-old girl.

Wadena RCMP received word of the attack on Fishing Lake First Nation just after 6 p.m. CT Friday.

READ MORE: Mother of girl bitten by Saskatoon police dog blames handler

The girl was taken to Wadena hospital and then to a Saskatoon hospital with what are described as serious injuries. There is no word on her current condition.

Police said the dogs were not stray and belonged to a reserve resident.

A community member put them down at the direction of the chief and band council.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dog Attack
Dog Bite
Fishing Lake First Nation
Fishing Lake First Nation Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Dog Attack
Saskatchewan Dog Bite
Wadena RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News