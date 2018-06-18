9-year-old girl seriously injured in Saskatchewan First Nation dog attack

Two dogs were destroyed on a Saskatchewan First Nation after biting a nine-year-old girl.

Wadena RCMP received word of the attack on Fishing Lake First Nation just after 6 p.m. CT Friday.

The girl was taken to Wadena hospital and then to a Saskatoon hospital with what are described as serious injuries. There is no word on her current condition.

Police said the dogs were not stray and belonged to a reserve resident.

A community member put them down at the direction of the chief and band council.