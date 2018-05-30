Dog bites 2 people, including bylaw officer, in Calgary’s southwest

Two people were injured after they were bitten by a dog in Calgary’s southwest Tuesday night.

It happened in the 1600 block of 41 Street S.W. at around 8 p.m.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital in stable condition and a bylaw officer suffered minor injuries.

Calgary Bylaw said it was at the aggressive dog owner’s home when it escaped out of the house and bit the investigating officer.

Sherry Ward lives across the street from where the attack happened.

“The next thing you know, the owner came to the door and the dog just got out and bit her on her leg and she was screaming, went back to her truck and the next thing you know, about three minutes later, we were swarmed by police and an ambulance. It was pretty fast and pretty scary,” Ward said.

Ward said the dog is known to have caused a problem at least once before in the area.

Bylaw confirmed that the dog had been seized from the owner.

Calgary police continue to investigate.