Woman in hospital after being bitten by dog in Calgary

Calgary bylaw officers are investigating after a dog bit a woman in Calgary Wednesday.

A woman is in the hospital after being bitten multiple times by a dog Wednesday, Calgary police said.

EMS said the call came in around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a possible animal bite in the 80-block of Abergale Close N.E. in Calgary.

The 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Calgary police said the dog had escaped from a backyard.

Calgary bylaw officers are on the scene and are interviewing the dog’s owner.

 

Global News