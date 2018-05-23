Woman in hospital after being bitten by dog in Calgary
A woman is in the hospital after being bitten multiple times by a dog Wednesday, Calgary police said.
EMS said the call came in around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a possible animal bite in the 80-block of Abergale Close N.E. in Calgary.
The 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Calgary police said the dog had escaped from a backyard.
Calgary bylaw officers are on the scene and are interviewing the dog’s owner.
