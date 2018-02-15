Canada
Dog bite seriously injures 3-year-old girl in northwest Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Animal Services is investigating after a three-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries when she was bitten by her family dog in northwest Calgary, according to police.

Police said Animal Services staff responded to a call in the 4200-block of 72 Street N.W. at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday night. They did not say if the dog was seized or how the incident unfolded.

While the girl’s injuries are serious, police said they were not life-threatening. She was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for treatment.

More to come…

