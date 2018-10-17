Man with BB gun arrested in Prince Albert, Sask.

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after a weapon complaint in Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday.

Prince Albert police were called to an apartment building in the Unit Block of Bryant Place at around 3:50 a.m. CT.

Police said a man armed with a handgun allegedly went to a woman’s apartment and threatened her life.

The suspect had left the apartment before officers arrived, but they said he was tracked down a short time later at a drive-thru on 2nd Avenue West and 32nd Street.

Officers said they found a BB gun on him when he was arrested.

The Prince Albert man is charged with a possession of a concealed weapon, and being at large of his undertaking to stay at an approved residence during his curfew and to not attend the residence of the victim except for arranged family visits.

He is scheduled to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance Wednesday.