Unlicensed cannabis store busted in Yorkton, Sask.

Police have shut down an unlicensed cannabis store in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton RCMP said they received word on Oct. 19 an unlicensed storefront was selling cannabis to the public.

Cannabis and cannabis products were on display when officers entered the store, according to a police statement.

Police said they seized 1.3 pounds of cannabis, a small amount of edibles, cannabis concentrate, and cash.

Two men were arrested.

Matthew Langa, 26, and Ryan Rienks, 24, are charged with unlawfully selling cannabis, and unlawful possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

They will make their first appearance in Yorkton provincial court on Nov. 26.

