Three people charged in relation to illegal cannabis dispensary

Three Regina men have been charged in relation to an illegal cannabis dispensary operation.

Cameron Gordon Graham, 35, Ryan Dustin Akehurst, 32, and Darian Mitchell Tonge, 27, are facing charges including two counts of possession of cannabis with the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit conducted enforcement of Cannagreen in the 2100 block of Albert Street and a residence of one of the accused on Aug, 24.

Search warrants were executed at both locations at around 5:30 p.m., where police seized a large amount of cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin and cash.

Both warrants were executed without incident.

All three charged have been released on Undertakings to appear in provincial court on Oct. 3.