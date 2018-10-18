5 charged, 1,800 grams of cannabis seized in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have charged five people with unlawfully selling cannabis after over 1,800 grams were seized in the city on Wednesday.

Members of the guns and gang unit initially stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of Avenue H South and said a search turned up roughly 500 grams of cannabis and $2,500 in cash.

A 26-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP say they’re prepared in detecting impaired drivers ahead of legalization

Police said a second traffic stop in a second location resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old man.

A home in the 300-block of Avenue S South was then searched.

Officers said they seized rough 1,300 grams of cannabis, Xanex, bear spray, a machete, and cash.

Two men, 20 and 31, were arrested.

READ MORE: Police issue warning about carfentanil after drug bust uncovers pills in Saskatoon

All five have been charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis to sell under the federal Cannabis Act.

The two men arrested at the home are also charged with trafficking a controlled substance, weapons-related offences, and breaches of court orders.

They made their first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court Thursday morning.