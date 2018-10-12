Drug driving concerns in Sask. ahead of cannabis legalization

As the cannabis legalization date draws closer, many Saskatchewanians fear not enough has been done to prevent motorists from driving high behind the wheel.

A Desjardins survey shows almost 90 per cent of respondents are concerned about people driving under the influence.

It also shows 71 per cent believe there will be an increase in impaired driving when cannabis becomes legal and 77 per cent still worry there hasn’t been enough education on the topic.

The online survey was conducted in March 2018 and polled 3,020 respondents of driving age across Canada.

According to Statistics Canada’s National Cannabis Survey, one out of every seven marijuana users with a valid driver’s licence is getting behind the wheel within two hours of consuming marijuana.

In a new report from the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), the percentage of fatally injured drivers who tested positive for marijuana rose to 20 per cent in 2015 from 15 per cent in 2000.

“As a leading insurer, committed to our communities, we have concerns regarding any form of impaired driving,” said Denis Dubois, president and chief operating officer of Desjardins General Insurance Group.

“Cannabis and drugs can impair your ability to stay focused and alert on the road. It endangers yourself and others and we firmly support laws against its consumption while behind the wheel.”

He continued, “Government, law enforcement and other stakeholders are all working hard to address this issue. This is a collective effort and Desjardins will continue to invest in awareness and education to mitigate injury and help save lives. We’ve always encouraged Canadians to drive responsibly and safely and we’ll continue to do so.”