Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada

Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against one of the most recently circulating variants of the virus.

The mRNA vaccine, called Comirnaty, targets the KP.2 subvariant of Omicron, replacing the previous version which targeted the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall’s respiratory virus season.

Comirnaty is the third updated COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada for this season, following its authorization of Moderna’s Spikevax mRNA vaccine and Novavax’s protein-based vaccine, Nuvaxovid, last week.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved for adults and for children six months of age and older.

Novavax is approved for adults and for children 12 years and older.