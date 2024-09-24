Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada

By Nicole Ireland and Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Most provinces have destroyed COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new formula, here’s why'
Most provinces have destroyed COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new formula, here’s why
RELATED: Most provinces have destroyed COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new formula, here's why – Sep 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against one of the most recently circulating variants of the virus.

The mRNA vaccine, called Comirnaty, targets the KP.2 subvariant of Omicron, replacing the previous version which targeted the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant.

Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall’s respiratory virus season.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Updated Novavax COVID-19 shot approved by Health Canada'
Health Matters: Updated Novavax COVID-19 shot approved by Health Canada
Trending Now

Comirnaty is the third updated COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada for this season, following its authorization of Moderna’s Spikevax mRNA vaccine and Novavax’s protein-based vaccine, Nuvaxovid, last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved for adults and for children six months of age and older.

Novavax is approved for adults and for children 12 years and older.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices