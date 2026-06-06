Quebec single mother welcomes triplets after years of fertility struggles

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A Montérégie, Que., woman who spent years pursuing her dream of becoming a mother is now adjusting to life with three newborns after giving birth to triplets earlier this year.

At 43, Izabel Provost became a mother to Luan-Eli, Billie-Joe and Jackie-Lou on March 12 after more than four years of fertility treatments, multiple miscarriages and significant financial and emotional challenges.

Provost said she always knew she wanted children, but after the end of a relationship several years ago, she faced a difficult decision about whether to continue pursuing motherhood on her own.

“Do I really want a kid? If I do, it’s right now,” she recalled thinking.

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After several unsuccessful attempts through insemination and in vitro fertilization treatments in Quebec, Provost sought care at a specialized fertility clinic in Mexico.

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She said she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout the process before ultimately deciding to use both egg and sperm donors. Doctors transferred three embryos, believing it would increase the chances of a single successful pregnancy. Instead, all three implanted.

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“They transferred me three embryos thinking I had more chances of having only one, and I ended up pregnant with triplets,” Provost said.

What began as a surprise quickly turned into excitement.

“I was thrilled. I was very happy, very excited,” she said.

Her mother, Ginette Provost, admitted she was initially worried about the high-risk pregnancy.

“I wondered whether she would be able to carry them to term and whether everything would go well with the delivery,” she said.

Those concerns eased as the pregnancy progressed, and the family celebrated the arrival of the three babies in March.

The new mother says she has been able to manage the demands of caring for three infants thanks to a strong support network. Her mother has temporarily moved in to help, while her father visits daily.

“He’s in love,” Provost said of her father’s relationship with the babies.

Provost credits family and friends for helping her navigate the challenges of raising triplets as a single parent.

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“They support me all the way. I am very, very lucky to have them,” she said. “My big family — it’s my village.”

She has also found support online, where she documents her experience as a solo mother of triplets. Through her social media accounts, she hopes to challenge perceptions about what constitutes a family.

“There is no perfect family,” she said. “A lot of people are judging the fact that the babies won’t have a dad, but when you’re a solo mom, you have so much love to give.”

Provost says her journey shows there are many paths to parenthood and that perseverance can pay off, even after years of setbacks.

For her, it was three miracles all at once.