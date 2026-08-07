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Canada

Researchers confirm a tornado touched down in Repentigny, Que. on Aug. 2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Possible tornado comes close to Montreal, leave behind damaged trees and property'
Possible tornado comes close to Montreal, leave behind damaged trees and property
WATCH: Possible tornado comes close to Montreal, leave behind damaged trees and property
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Researchers have confirmed that a storm that damaged trees and buildings in a suburb north of Montreal on Sunday was a tornado.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says the tornado touched down in Repentigny, Que. at around 2 p.m. and caused some damage to buildings and other structures.

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They say the tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h, a track length of one kilometre and a maximum path width of 100 metres.

No injuries were reported.

The researchers used drones and a ground survey to document the damage, which included a strip mall with panels torn off and an apartment building with shingle loss.

The Northern Tornadoes Project previously reported that two other tornadoes touched down in southern Quebec on July 21, in St-Donat in the Lanaudière region and Harrington in the Laurentians.

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