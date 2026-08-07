Researchers confirm a tornado touched down in Repentigny, Que. on Aug. 2

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Researchers have confirmed that a storm that damaged trees and buildings in a suburb north of Montreal on Sunday was a tornado.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says the tornado touched down in Repentigny, Que. at around 2 p.m. and caused some damage to buildings and other structures.

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They say the tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h, a track length of one kilometre and a maximum path width of 100 metres.

No injuries were reported.

The researchers used drones and a ground survey to document the damage, which included a strip mall with panels torn off and an apartment building with shingle loss.

The Northern Tornadoes Project previously reported that two other tornadoes touched down in southern Quebec on July 21, in St-Donat in the Lanaudière region and Harrington in the Laurentians.