Don’t forget about DRE, Sask. police watching for high drivers

Even when it’s legal to smoke marijuana on October 17, it will still be illegal to drive high. That’s why SGI is putting Drug Recognition Evaluators (DRE) in the spotlight through the month of August.

“To put it simply, impaired is impaired,” said Penny McCune, COO of the SGI Auto Fund. “Any substance that alters your thinking will impact your ability to drive safely. If you smoke marijuana, you should not get behind the wheel until you’re sure the effects have fully worn off.”

SGI says that smoking cannabis increases your chances of being involved in a crash due to its effect on judgment, reaction time, motor coordination and ability to make decisions.

The insurance agency says mixing cannabis, alcohol and any other drug increases impairment even more.

If police pull over a driver they suspect is impaired by drugs or alcohol they can order a standard field sobriety test. If the officer has reasonable grounds to believe a driver is impaired by drugs, like cannabis, they can order the driver to submit to an evaluation conducted by a DRE.

“Drug Recognition Evaluators undergo extensive training and use a rigorous, scientific 12-step procedure in performing the evaluation,” said Cpl. Brian Ferguson, Provincial DRE Training Coordinator.

“The evaluation must show impairment, signs and symptoms consistent with one or more drug categories, and the evaluator’s findings must be supported by the toxicology.”

There are currently 74 DRE-certified officers in the province. The Saskatoon Police Service employs 18 people and wants to increase that number to 36 as resources allow.

In February, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said the Queen City has “nine or 11” DREs. Eventually, Bray wants to have 40 DREs in Regina.

Impaired drivers in Saskatchewan can face immediate license suspensions and roadside vehicle seizure. If convicted penalties can range from steep fines to jail time.