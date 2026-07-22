Missouri driver fleeing police jumps head first off bridge in getaway attempt

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A dashcam video caught the moment a driver jumped head first off a bridge in Missouri in an attempt to flee police following a vehicle pursuit.

Stone County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage, showing the moment the man, identified as 26-year-old Gavin Thor Lundgren, got out of his vehicle on the Kimberling City Bridge and dove off the side head first.

According to NBC affiliate KYTV of Springfield, police said they pursued Lundgren after he fled an attempted traffic stop on July 18 and was driving 75 miles per hour (120 km/h) in a 45-m.p.h. zone (around 70 km/h).

Once the pursuit ended up on the Kimberling City Bridge, Lundgren got out of his car from the driver’s side and ran across the opposing lane of traffic before jumping off the bridge and going down into Table Rock Lake.

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Police told the outlet that they stopped Lundgren’s car as it was still in drive and continued to roll forward.

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The Southern Stone County Firefighters helped located Lundgren on their boat while others remained on shore before a deputy on the scene found Lundgren.

KYTV of Springfield reported that Lundgren allegedly headbutted two deputies during his arrest.

Lundgren was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, careless driving, third-degree assault and interfering with an arrest and is being held without bond in a county jail, according to inmate records.

1:29 Texas officer rescues man from flaming car during routine traffic stop

Earlier this week, dashcam video from the Southlake Police Department showed a police officer save a driver from a life-threatening emergency during a traffic stop when he pulled them from a burning vehicle before flames fully engulfed the vehicle.

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Officer Joshua Swisher located a vehicle releasing heavy smoke and had the driver pull over onto the shoulder of the highway.

Within seconds of the car pulling over, flames began to spread underneath the vehicle but Swisher noticed that the driver had not exited the vehicle as the flames continued to grow.

Swisher moved toward the burning car and broke the driver’s window before pulling the man to safety as the blaze fully engulfed the vehicle.