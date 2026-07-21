Police rescue of man in burning car on Texas highway caught on dashcam video

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A Texas police officer saved a driver from a life-threatening emergency during a traffic stop when he pulled them from a burning vehicle before flames fully engulfed the vehicle.

In newly released footage from the Southlake Police Department, officer Joshua Swisher located a vehicle releasing heavy smoke and had the driver pull over onto the shoulder of the highway.

Within seconds of the car pulling over, flames began to spread underneath the vehicle but Swisher noticed that the driver had not exited the vehicle as the flames continued to grow.

“Get out, get out, get out, get out,” Swisher can be heard saying in the video.

Swisher moved toward the burning car and broke the driver’s window before pulling the man to safety as the blaze fully engulfed the vehicle.

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“For his courage, quick thinking, and decisive actions, Corporal Swisher was recently awarded the Southlake Police Department’s Meritorious Conduct Award,” the Southlake Police Department said in a Facebook post of the dashcam video.

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The award is the police department’s second-highest honour and recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional courage, professionalism and performance in the face of significant danger, according to the Southlake Police Department.

Swisher recently spoke to ABC News about the June 7 rescue, saying, “I was just thinking, ‘I gotta get to that vehicle, get it stopped and pulled over, and see if I can’t get that driver out of the vehicle before it goes up in flames.'”

Swisher told the outlet that the driver was shaken but walked away without serious injuries.

“It’s not every day that something like this happens but I was just glad to be in the right place in the right time,” Swisher added.

“Every day, our officers are prepared to respond to situations that can change in an instant,” police Chief Ashleigh Casey told My Southlake News. “This incident is a powerful reminder that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop or call. This recognition honors more than a courageous act — Corporal Swisher’s selfless actions reflect the character, training, and commitment our officers bring to every shift, every day to protect and serve the Southlake community.”

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Global News has reached out to the Southlake Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.