November 22, 2018 2:37 pm

Saskatoon police Taser man who refused to get out of vehicle

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police used a Taser on a wanted man who refused to get out of a vehicle during a traffic stop on 33rd Street West.

Saskatoon police said an officer used a Taser on a wanted man during a traffic stop.

Officers said they observed a driver at around 1:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 22 believed to have outstanding warrants.

Police said the driver provided a false name and refused to exit the vehicle when approached by officers in a parking lot in the 100-block of 33rd Street West.

Officers said pepper spray was deployed, but was unsuccessful. Police then used a Taser to subdue the man and take him into custody.

He was first taken to detention, and then to hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The 35-year-old man is facing charges of obstruction and breach of probation. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

