Saskatoon police Taser man who refused to get out of vehicle

Saskatoon police said an officer used a Taser on a wanted man during a traffic stop.
Officers said they observed a driver at around 1:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 22 believed to have outstanding warrants.
Police said the driver provided a false name and refused to exit the vehicle when approached by officers in a parking lot in the 100-block of 33rd Street West.
Officers said pepper spray was deployed, but was unsuccessful. Police then used a Taser to subdue the man and take him into custody.
He was first taken to detention, and then to hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
The 35-year-old man is facing charges of obstruction and breach of probation. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.
