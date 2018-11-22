Saskatoon police Taser man who refused to get out of vehicle

Saskatoon police said an officer used a Taser on a wanted man during a traffic stop.

Officers said they observed a driver at around 1:30 a.m. CT on Nov. 22 believed to have outstanding warrants.

Police said the driver provided a false name and refused to exit the vehicle when approached by officers in a parking lot in the 100-block of 33rd Street West.

Officers said pepper spray was deployed, but was unsuccessful. Police then used a Taser to subdue the man and take him into custody.

He was first taken to detention, and then to hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The 35-year-old man is facing charges of obstruction and breach of probation. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.