Taser used by Saskatoon police on combative woman

Saskatoon police Tasered a woman Wednesday morning after she allegedly used a rock to break windows at a business, then started harming herself.

Patrol officers who arrived in the 500-block of 33rd Street East just after 7:15 a.m. CT found a woman in possession of a number of needles near the business.

They believed she was under the influence of an intoxicant and unsuccessfully used a Taser when she became combative.

A second Taser was used to subdue the woman when she began harming herself.

She was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending against the 33-year-old woman for mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

The use of the Tasers will be reviewed under Saskatoon Police Service policy.