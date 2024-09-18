Man accused of sexually assaulting teen boy he met online: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and accused of allegedly using social media to lure a young man for sex.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said its sexual assault section had arrested and charged a 52-year-old man in relation to a sexual assault involving a minor earlier this month.

Police said investigators have reason to believe there may be additional complainants.

On Sept. 10, police began investigating a report of a sexual assault on a male youth.

Through the course of the investigation, police said their investigation revealed that in May 2022, the accused allegedly befriended a 16-year-old boy using social media “with the intent of engaging in sexual contact.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The accused then reportedly sexually assaulted the teenager later that same year in his home.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen Frank Dienes, 52, has since been charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and sexual exploitation.

Investigators are concerned other young men or boys may have also been lured via social media and then sexually assaulted.

“We believe that there may be other victims. If you have been assaulted by Dienes, we encourage you to come forward and report it to police,” says Det. Brian McGuigan with the EPS Sexual Assault Section.

“Most importantly, we want to remind anyone who has been victimized by Dienes: it is not your fault. We are here to help.”

Because of that concern, the EPS is releasing Dienes’ photo to encourage anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward.

Stephen Frank Dienes, 52. Edmonton Police Service

Dienes’ next court appearance is Oct. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who believes they have been victimized is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.