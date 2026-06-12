Body of OPP Const. Tarun Bali to be brought to Thornhill ahead of funeral

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The body of an Ontario police officer killed in the line of duty this week will be brought to Thornhill this afternoon ahead of his funeral.

Const. Tarun Bali was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in the northern town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, as fellow officers searched for a man who escaped from a hospital.

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The Ontario Provincial Police says the procession will depart the Forensic Sciences and Coroner’s Complex in North York and head west on Highway 401 to a funeral home in Thornhill.

They say those who wish to show support can gather on one of the highway’s overpasses or sign an online book of condolence.

Police say funeral arrangements for the 29-year-old Bali are to be determined.

Bali had been with the OPP for 2 1/2 years and was assigned to central Ontario’s Dufferin detachment, but was on a deployment with the James Bay detachment.