Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body of OPP Const. Tarun Bali to be brought to Thornhill ahead of funeral

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.'
18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.
WATCH: 18-year-old man faces murder charge after OPP officer killed near Hearst, Ont.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The body of an Ontario police officer killed in the line of duty this week will be brought to Thornhill this afternoon ahead of his funeral.

Const. Tarun Bali was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in the northern town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, as fellow officers searched for a man who escaped from a hospital.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Ontario Provincial Police says the procession will depart the Forensic Sciences and Coroner’s Complex in North York and head west on Highway 401 to a funeral home in Thornhill.

They say those who wish to show support can gather on one of the highway’s overpasses or sign an online book of condolence.

Police say funeral arrangements for the 29-year-old Bali are to be determined.

Bali had been with the OPP for 2 1/2 years and was assigned to central Ontario’s Dufferin detachment, but was on a deployment with the James Bay detachment.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices