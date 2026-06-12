‘Mass-casualty’ crash in London, Ont. sends 7 people to hospital: police

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London police are set to provide an update Friday after seven people were taken to hospital in what it calls a “mass-casualty motor vehicle collision.”

Police are scheduled to hold that update at 1 p.m., hours after officers were called to Sherwood Forest Mall, located at the intersection of Wonderland and Gainsborough roads, for the incident.

The call came in around 7:40 a.m. Sgt. Sandasha Bough said a vehicle went through the shopping centre’s brick wall and into a fitness centre.

The fitness centre was open at the time and Bough said several people sustained injuries.

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Paramedics said seven people were transported to hospital. Five people were in serious condition and two had minor injuries.

Bough said the driver remained on scene.

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#UPDATE – Emergency crews remain on scene at a motor vehicle collision involving a shopping centre in the area of Gainsborough Road and Wonderland Road North. Multiple injuries have been reported, and a number of individuals have been transported to hospital by paramedic… pic.twitter.com/XBD01aYEHG — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 12, 2026

It’s unclear what led to the collision.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.