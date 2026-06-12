‘Mass-casualty’ crash in London, Ont. sends 7 people to hospital: police

London police are set to provide an update Friday after seven people were taken to hospital in what it calls a “mass-casualty motor vehicle collision.”
Police are scheduled to hold that update at 1 p.m., hours after officers were called to Sherwood Forest Mall, located at the intersection of Wonderland and Gainsborough roads, for the incident.
The call came in around 7:40 a.m. Sgt. Sandasha Bough said a vehicle went through the shopping centre’s brick wall and into a fitness centre.
The fitness centre was open at the time and Bough said several people sustained injuries.
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Paramedics said seven people were transported to hospital. Five people were in serious condition and two had minor injuries.
Bough said the driver remained on scene.
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It’s unclear what led to the collision.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More to come.
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