Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Mass-casualty’ crash in London, Ont. sends 7 people to hospital: police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 10:59 am
1 min read
London police badge View image in full screen
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

London police are set to provide an update Friday after seven people were taken to hospital in what it calls a “mass-casualty motor vehicle collision.”

Police are scheduled to hold that update at 1 p.m., hours after officers were called to Sherwood Forest Mall, located at the intersection of Wonderland and Gainsborough roads, for the incident.

The call came in around 7:40 a.m. Sgt. Sandasha Bough said a vehicle went through the shopping centre’s brick wall and into a fitness centre.

The fitness centre was open at the time and Bough said several people sustained injuries.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics said seven people were transported to hospital. Five people were in serious condition and two had minor injuries.

Bough said the driver remained on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear what led to the collision.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices