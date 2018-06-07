Canada
June 7, 2018 9:00 am

Saskatoon police Taser man yelling and swearing at drivers

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police had to Taser a man who was yelling and swearing at drivers and then tried to physically confront officers.

AP Photo/Toby Talbot
A A

A Saskatoon police officer had to Taser a man early Wednesday evening who was yelling and swearing at drivers.

Police said a patrol officer notice a man swearing and yelling at people in vehicles at around 7 p.m. CT has he biked in and out of traffic on 25th Street by the University Bridge.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Shot fired at Saskatoon apartment building

The man then got off his bike and continued to yell and swear and passing vehicles before going into the parking lot of a business.

Police said when officers approached him, he became more agitated, ran back into traffic and attempted to engage officers in a physical confrontation.

An officer then used a Taser to subdue the man.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital to be examined.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police charge man with impersonation, drug possession

Police have not laid charges at this time.

The use of the Taser will be received under Saskatoon Police Service policy.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
25th Street
25th Street Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service Taser
Saskatoon Police Taser
Saskatoon Police Taser Man
Taser

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News