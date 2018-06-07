Saskatoon police Taser man yelling and swearing at drivers

A Saskatoon police officer had to Taser a man early Wednesday evening who was yelling and swearing at drivers.

Police said a patrol officer notice a man swearing and yelling at people in vehicles at around 7 p.m. CT has he biked in and out of traffic on 25th Street by the University Bridge.

The man then got off his bike and continued to yell and swear and passing vehicles before going into the parking lot of a business.

Police said when officers approached him, he became more agitated, ran back into traffic and attempted to engage officers in a physical confrontation.

An officer then used a Taser to subdue the man.

He was taken to Royal University Hospital to be examined.

Police have not laid charges at this time.

The use of the Taser will be received under Saskatoon Police Service policy.