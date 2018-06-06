Speeding results in Prince Albert police catching alleged car thief

A man accused of stealing a car in Prince Albert, Sask., was caught after a speeding complaint.

The black car was reported stolen by the owner on Tuesday after it was discovered missing late the previous evening from their driveway.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police charge man with impersonation, drug possession

Officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 11th Street East the following afternoon for a disturbance.

Prince Albert police said it involved two vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed.

One of the vehicles involved turned out to be the stolen black car, which was found parked in the area.

READ MORE: 3 charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. death

A man fleeing from the scene was tracked to a nearby house and arrested.

The 28-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.