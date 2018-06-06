Speeding results in Prince Albert police catching alleged car thief

A man accused of stealing a car in Prince Albert, Sask., was caught after a speeding complaint.
The black car was reported stolen by the owner on Tuesday after it was discovered missing late the previous evening from their driveway.
Officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 11th Street East the following afternoon for a disturbance.
Prince Albert police said it involved two vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed.
One of the vehicles involved turned out to be the stolen black car, which was found parked in the area.
A man fleeing from the scene was tracked to a nearby house and arrested.
The 28-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with possession of stolen property.
He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court.
