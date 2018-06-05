Crime
June 5, 2018 4:04 pm

Saskatoon police charge man with impersonation, drug possession

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Suspicious persons call ends with Saskatoon police bike unit officers arresting a man for impersonation, drug possession.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A A

A call to Saskatoon police about two men checking out vehicles resulted in officers arresting a man found with a weapon and crystal meth.

Bike unit members were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 26th Street East on Monday evening for a report of suspicious people.

READ MORE: $400K cash, 21 kg of crystal meth seized by Saskatoon police

The officers saw two men who matched the suspects’ descriptions jaywalking a block away.

They stopped the two men to speak with them and arrested one for impersonation.

A search turned up a stolen wallet, a homemade knife and crystal meth.

READ MORE: 3 charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. death

The 27-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with impersonation, possession of stolen property, meth possession and breach of an undertaking.

He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drug Possession
impersonation
Meth
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Bike Unit
Saskatoon Police Service
Suspicious Persons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News