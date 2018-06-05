Saskatoon police charge man with impersonation, drug possession
A call to Saskatoon police about two men checking out vehicles resulted in officers arresting a man found with a weapon and crystal meth.
Bike unit members were called to the area of 4th Avenue and 26th Street East on Monday evening for a report of suspicious people.
The officers saw two men who matched the suspects’ descriptions jaywalking a block away.
They stopped the two men to speak with them and arrested one for impersonation.
A search turned up a stolen wallet, a homemade knife and crystal meth.
The 27-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with impersonation, possession of stolen property, meth possession and breach of an undertaking.
He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.
